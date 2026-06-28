Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $8.42 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,961 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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