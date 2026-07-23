Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 66,960 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,439 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 66,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $49,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Charles Schwab from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $118.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 6,520 shares of company stock worth $622,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0%

SCHW opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 38.79%.The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Charles Schwab's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab reported record quarterly revenue and earnings, beating estimates with EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $7.07 billion, helped by a 57% jump in daily average revenue trades and a 21% rise in revenue year over year. Schwab Beats 2Q Estimates as Retail Traders Pile Into Market

Charles Schwab reported record quarterly revenue and earnings, beating estimates with EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $7.07 billion, helped by a 57% jump in daily average revenue trades and a 21% rise in revenue year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company added 1.4 million brokerage accounts and raised its 2026 outlook, signaling continued client growth and stronger revenue momentum from trading activity, lending growth, and AI-related investments. Schwab Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Growth & AI-Led Expansion

The company added 1.4 million brokerage accounts and raised its 2026 outlook, signaling continued client growth and stronger revenue momentum from trading activity, lending growth, and AI-related investments. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on SCHW to $125 from $122 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting optimism about further upside. Benzinga

Barclays raised its price target on SCHW to $125 from $122 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting optimism about further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong earnings beat, some reports say SCHW slipped as investors locked in gains and focused on higher expenses and near-term valuation after the results. Schwab Stock Slides Despite Q2 Earnings Beat on Robust Trading & NIR

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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