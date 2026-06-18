Corvex Management LP Sells 250,000 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Corvex Management LP lowered its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 0.1% of Corvex Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Corvex Management LP's holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.23 and a 12 month high of $276.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.26.

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About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

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