CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,844 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 63,208 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 25,650.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 556.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded CoStar Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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