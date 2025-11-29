CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Stake Reduced by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,583 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,044 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 3.5% of Tsai Capital Corp's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tsai Capital Corp's holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.82 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,376.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company's 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 price objective on CoStar Group and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.38.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

