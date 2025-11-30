Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Position Increased by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer's stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the retailer's stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the second quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total value of $1,157,994.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,817,966.10. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,912,100. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,257 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,333.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $907.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Costco Wholesale from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,025.07.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ COST opened at $912.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $871.71 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $922.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $959.11. The company has a market capitalization of $404.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.56%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

