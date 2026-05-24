Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Acquired by Allium Financial Advisors LLC

Allium Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 5.0% of Allium Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Allium Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,429 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $121,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 399,894 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $370,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $1,028.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,007.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $960.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $456.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.92. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,096.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore set a $1,100.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,175.00 to $1,315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,052.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Further Reading

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