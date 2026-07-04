Counterweight Ventures LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,078 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 825.0% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $851.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $755.18.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $667.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.01 and a 12 month high of $788.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $711.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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