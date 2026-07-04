Counterweight Ventures LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Counterweight Ventures LLC lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,587,535,000 after acquiring an additional 94,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,464,391,000 after acquiring an additional 258,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,343,683,000 after purchasing an additional 234,436 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $879,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,551 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $820.16 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $1,145.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $853.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is 28.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $880.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,580.48. This trade represents a 68.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,474.98. This trade represents a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Seagate Technology

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About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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