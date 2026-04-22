CPC Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

CPC Advisors LLC cut its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 12,494 shares during the period. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 166,253 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,458,000 after buying an additional 90,108 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $3,140,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $181.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.94 and a 200 day moving average of $194.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $123.39 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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