CPC Advisors LLC Sells 27,747 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

CPC Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,851 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 27,747 shares during the period. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying: investors purchased ~60,185 call options today (about a 154% jump vs. normal), signaling speculative bullish positioning or hedging ahead of catalysts such as earnings and potential regulatory wins.

Unusually large call-option buying: investors purchased ~60,185 call options today (about a 154% jump vs. normal), signaling speculative bullish positioning or hedging ahead of catalysts such as earnings and potential regulatory wins. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing and long-term upside remain: despite recent downdraft, many firms still carry Buy/Outperform ratings and the median analyst target across recent reports sits near $100, implying material upside from current levels. Wall Street Refuses to Blink

Analyst backing and long-term upside remain: despite recent downdraft, many firms still carry Buy/Outperform ratings and the median analyst target across recent reports sits near $100, implying material upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings positioning and scheduled Q1 report: the company reports Q1 results Wednesday (pre-market), which is driving de-risking and volatility into the print — investors are positioning for guidance and procedure trends. Q1 2026 Earnings Preview

Pre-earnings positioning and scheduled Q1 report: the company reports Q1 results Wednesday (pre-market), which is driving de-risking and volatility into the print — investors are positioning for guidance and procedure trends. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst tweaks: Stifel trimmed its price target (now $85) but kept a Buy rating, and Truist slightly cut its PT to $90 while remaining constructive — these are modest downward revisions but not a shift to sell consensus. Boston Scientific Stock Is Trending Today

Mixed analyst tweaks: Stifel trimmed its price target (now $85) but kept a Buy rating, and Truist slightly cut its PT to $90 while remaining constructive — these are modest downward revisions but not a shift to sell consensus. Negative Sentiment: Surge of securities class-action notices and filings: multiple law firms (Pomerantz, Portnoy, Faruqi, Robbins, Rosen, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have announced suits or investor alerts tied to a July 23, 2025–Feb 3, 2026 class period and a May 4 lead-plaintiff deadline — this increases headline/legal risk and could pressure sentiment and costs. Pomerantz Investor Alert

Surge of securities class-action notices and filings: multiple law firms (Pomerantz, Portnoy, Faruqi, Robbins, Rosen, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have announced suits or investor alerts tied to a July 23, 2025–Feb 3, 2026 class period and a May 4 lead-plaintiff deadline — this increases headline/legal risk and could pressure sentiment and costs. Negative Sentiment: Near-term technical/valuation pressure: coverage notes and commentary report BSX near a 52-week low with YTD weakness and some analysts trimming forecasts — these factors contribute to selling momentum ahead of earnings. 52-Week Low Coverage

Near-term technical/valuation pressure: coverage notes and commentary report BSX near a 52-week low with YTD weakness and some analysts trimming forecasts — these factors contribute to selling momentum ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and institutional rebalances noted in data summaries may amplify negative sentiment when combined with legal headlines and uncertain near-term procedure trends. Quiver/Market Analysis

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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