CPMG Inc Acquires Shares of 426,262 PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

CPMG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 426,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,661,000. PROCEPT BioRobotics accounts for about 28.8% of CPMG Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CPMG Inc owned approximately 0.75% of PROCEPT BioRobotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,446 shares of the company's stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 917 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRCT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Leerink Partners cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.27.

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PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of PRCT opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $56.87.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 31.82%.The company had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Key PROCEPT BioRobotics News

Here are the key news stories impacting PROCEPT BioRobotics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced that investors who purchased PRCT shares between February 28, 2024, and February 25, 2026, may seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The deadline is September 22, 2026. These notices are procedural and do not represent a separate new operational development. Robbins Geller class-action announcement Howard G. Smith class-action announcement

Multiple law firms announced that investors who purchased PRCT shares between February 28, 2024, and February 25, 2026, may seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The deadline is September 22, 2026. These notices are procedural and do not represent a separate new operational development. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege that PROCEPT failed to disclose inventory issues and related business conditions, potentially exposing the company to legal costs, management distraction, reputational damage and possible shareholder liabilities. The repeated announcements may reinforce negative investor sentiment. Kahn Swick & Foti securities-fraud notice DJS Law Group lawsuit notice

The lawsuits allege that PROCEPT failed to disclose inventory issues and related business conditions, potentially exposing the company to legal costs, management distraction, reputational damage and possible shareholder liabilities. The repeated announcements may reinforce negative investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Separate analysis argues that PROCEPT’s robotic systems are being placed faster than they are being filled with procedures, raising concerns about utilization, sales efficiency and the pace at which placements translate into revenue. That matters because the company remains unprofitable and its shares are trading close to their 52-week low. Procept BioRobotics: Filling Robots Slower Than Placing Them

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company's technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company's flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

Featured Stories

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