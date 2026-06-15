Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Stake Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448,004 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 365,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.80% of Credo Technology Group worth $208,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 133.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $250.81 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $184.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.79. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 101.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.22. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $270.21.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,208 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $465,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,107. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Laufman sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $1,644,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 198,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,653,305.69. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,884 shares of company stock valued at $59,014,018. Insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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