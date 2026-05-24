Csenge Advisory Group Has $7.11 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group's holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baring Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $448.10.

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Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AVGO opened at $414.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.18 and a 52 week high of $442.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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