Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $7.03 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $249.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.35 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $288.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,465,945. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,207,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,815,090. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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