Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,170,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 281,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 3.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Bank of America worth $284,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company's 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of America's payout ratio is 27.72%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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