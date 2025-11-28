Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the company's stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,628,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,773,219,000 after buying an additional 344,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,240 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,138,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $597,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company's stock worth $512,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 152.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company's stock worth $424,414,000 after purchasing an additional 817,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company's stock.

In other news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,536,485.72. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $14,864,384.12. This trade represents a 29.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 36,410 shares of company stock worth $16,424,574 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cummins from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cummins from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Melius Research raised Cummins from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $476.75.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $497.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company's fifty day moving average price is $440.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.15. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $499.87.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

