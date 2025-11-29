Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI is Gator Capital Management LLC's 7th Largest Position

Gator Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI - Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,250 shares of the bank's stock after selling 10,165 shares during the quarter. Customers Bancorp comprises approximately 3.1% of Gator Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Customers Bancorp worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,532,851 shares of the bank's stock worth $177,349,000 after buying an additional 902,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,652,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 71.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,730 shares of the bank's stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 114,430 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $6,721,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In other news, Director Bernard Bennett Banks sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $602,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,581.32. This trade represents a 54.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Watkins sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $188,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,218.96. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 83,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,779 over the last three months. 8.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. National Bankshares set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. B. Riley restated a "buy" rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE CUBI opened at $68.90 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.82 million during the quarter. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

