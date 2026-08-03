CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 1,020.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,845,221 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 4,412,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of CVS Health worth $347,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CVS Health alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $62,474,000 after purchasing an additional 134,535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $77,353,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $104.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $110.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.08. The stock has a market cap of $133.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street’s generally bullish recommendations continue to support the investment case, suggesting analysts see further upside in CVS Health’s healthcare-services and pharmacy businesses. Is It Worth Investing in CVS Health Based on Wall Street’s Bullish Views?

Wall Street’s generally bullish recommendations continue to support the investment case, suggesting analysts see further upside in CVS Health’s healthcare-services and pharmacy businesses. Positive Sentiment: CVS Health’s upcoming second-quarter results are being watched for evidence that revenue, earnings, medical costs, and other key operating metrics remain on track. The company previously reported a strong earnings beat and reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.30 to $7.50, providing a positive fundamental backdrop. CVS Health Q2 Earnings: Wall Street’s Insights on Key Metrics

CVS Health’s upcoming second-quarter results are being watched for evidence that revenue, earnings, medical costs, and other key operating metrics remain on track. The company previously reported a strong earnings beat and reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.30 to $7.50, providing a positive fundamental backdrop. Positive Sentiment: New availability of pet medications through CVS Pharmacy could modestly expand pharmacy traffic and customer convenience, although the financial impact is likely limited initially. Pet Medications Now Available at CVS Pharmacy

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here