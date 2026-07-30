CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,889,024 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 41,415 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of CVS Health worth $135,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,873,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,244 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $87,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,393,802 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 461,114 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $106.02 on Thursday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect CVS Health’s upcoming earnings to show continued growth, with favorable earnings and revenue trends cited as potential catalysts for a beat. The outlook is supported by resilient healthcare demand and the company’s latest reported quarter, when CVS exceeded consensus EPS and revenue estimates. CVS Health Earnings Expected to Grow

Analysts expect CVS Health’s upcoming earnings to show continued growth, with favorable earnings and revenue trends cited as potential catalysts for a beat. The outlook is supported by resilient healthcare demand and the company’s latest reported quarter, when CVS exceeded consensus EPS and revenue estimates. Positive Sentiment: CVS Pharmacy has begun offering common prescription medications for dogs and cats at approximately 9,000 locations, expanding its retail healthcare offering and creating a potential incremental source of pharmacy traffic and revenue. Pet Medications Now Available at CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy has begun offering common prescription medications for dogs and cats at approximately 9,000 locations, expanding its retail healthcare offering and creating a potential incremental source of pharmacy traffic and revenue. Positive Sentiment: Health100, a CVS subsidiary, earned DirectTrust accreditation under the CARIN Code of Conduct for consumer-facing applications. The recognition may strengthen confidence in the Health100 app’s data privacy and security, although the near-term financial effect is likely limited. Health100 Earns Industry Accreditation

Health100, a CVS subsidiary, earned DirectTrust accreditation under the CARIN Code of Conduct for consumer-facing applications. The recognition may strengthen confidence in the Health100 app’s data privacy and security, although the near-term financial effect is likely limited. Neutral Sentiment: X and the World Federation of Advertisers settled litigation related to an alleged advertiser boycott. CVS was previously identified among companies accused by X, but the settlement appears unlikely to have a material direct effect on CVS’s operations or earnings. X and WFA Settle Litigation

X and the World Federation of Advertisers settled litigation related to an alleged advertiser boycott. CVS was previously identified among companies accused by X, but the settlement appears unlikely to have a material direct effect on CVS’s operations or earnings. Negative Sentiment: Potentially ending Medicare Part D subsidies for 2027 is the most significant near-term concern. Investors may be reassessing CVS’s Medicare exposure, even as the company continues to benefit from expectations for earnings growth and recent operating momentum. Potential Medicare Part D Subsidy Changes

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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