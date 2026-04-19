Cwm LLC Purchases 14,720 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Cwm LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 160.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,909 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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More United Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought 15,930 UTHR call options on Friday (about a 665% jump versus average call volume), indicating speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify near-term upside or volatility.

Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought 15,930 UTHR call options on Friday (about a 665% jump versus average call volume), indicating speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify near-term upside or volatility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target increases and constructive coverage — Multiple firms have raised price targets recently (examples cited include Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, BofA and RBC) and the consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" with an average target near $601.50, supporting positive investor sentiment. Analyst Coverage & MarketBeat Summary

Analyst target increases and constructive coverage — Multiple firms have raised price targets recently (examples cited include Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, BofA and RBC) and the consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" with an average target near $601.50, supporting positive investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Small CEO sale disclosed — CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 75 shares (March 13) for roughly $40k; the size is immaterial to overall ownership and is unlikely on its own to drive stock direction. InsiderTrades Alert

Small CEO sale disclosed — CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 75 shares (March 13) for roughly $40k; the size is immaterial to overall ownership and is unlikely on its own to drive stock direction. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional/hedge fund activity — Several funds adjusted positions (some added, some trimmed); UTHR remains heavily institutionally owned (~94%), which tends to moderate retail-driven swings. MarketBeat: Insider & Institutional Activity

Institutional/hedge fund activity — Several funds adjusted positions (some added, some trimmed); UTHR remains heavily institutionally owned (~94%), which tends to moderate retail-driven swings. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling by CEO — Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares on April 15 (~$5.5M at ~$580.36), a significant reduction in her reported holding per filings; large insider sales can be perceived negatively by investors. SEC Filing: CEO Sale

Material insider selling by CEO — Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares on April 15 (~$5.5M at ~$580.36), a significant reduction in her reported holding per filings; large insider sales can be perceived negatively by investors. Negative Sentiment: Large EVP sale — EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares on April 16 for roughly $4.79M, a meaningful insider disposition that may pressure sentiment if more insider sales follow. SEC Filing: EVP Sale

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.82, for a total transaction of $4,787,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,056,113.04. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.88, for a total value of $578,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,531.20. This represents a 40.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 414,295 shares of company stock valued at $217,625,176 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $588.38 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $272.12 and a fifty-two week high of $607.89. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $526.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $601.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Further Reading

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