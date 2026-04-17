Cwm LLC Purchases 458,741 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report) by 132.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,946 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 458,741 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.16% of Centene worth $33,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 455.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Centene by 44.5% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Centene by 11,011.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 152.5% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Centene to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Centene and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centene from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNC

Centene Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $38.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.41 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business's revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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