Cwm LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Cwm LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 969.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,496 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 425,581 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $44,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,379.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,512 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.1%

NFLX stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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