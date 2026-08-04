CX Institutional Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

CX Institutional decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,286 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,667 shares during the period. CX Institutional's holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,281,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 117.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock worth $210,685,000 after buying an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE ABBV opened at $244.62 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.25. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.75 and a twelve month high of $267.47. The company has a market capitalization of $432.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 466.39% and a net margin of 9.80%.The company had revenue of $16.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is presently 195.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $271.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie reported strong second-quarter results, with revenue up 10.2% year over year and adjusted earnings per share exceeding consensus estimates. Growth from Skyrizi, Rinvoq and neuroscience products helped offset the continuing decline of Humira. AbbVie: Strong Q2 And New Catalysts Keep Me Bullish

AbbVie reported strong second-quarter results, with revenue up 10.2% year over year and adjusted earnings per share exceeding consensus estimates. Growth from Skyrizi, Rinvoq and neuroscience products helped offset the continuing decline of Humira. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its AbbVie price target from $265 to $285 and maintained an “overweight” rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth outlook and pipeline.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its AbbVie price target from $265 to $285 and maintained an “overweight” rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth outlook and pipeline. Positive Sentiment: New oncology opportunities could provide additional long-term growth. AbbVie’s telisotuzumab adizutecan is cited as an emerging targeted treatment in esophageal cancer, while the late-stage ABBV-706 trial is testing another potential therapy in small-cell lung cancer. Esophageal Cancer Market Outlook

New oncology opportunities could provide additional long-term growth. AbbVie’s telisotuzumab adizutecan is cited as an emerging targeted treatment in esophageal cancer, while the late-stage ABBV-706 trial is testing another potential therapy in small-cell lung cancer. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive, with some estimates suggesting shares could approach $300, supported by AbbVie’s dividend profile and the performance of newer growth products. AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?

Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive, with some estimates suggesting shares could approach $300, supported by AbbVie’s dividend profile and the performance of newer growth products. Negative Sentiment: The Apogee Therapeutics acquisition is reducing projected 2026 earnings per share while increasing research and development costs. Although AbbVie raised its revenue outlook, the earnings dilution and weaker near-term guidance have prompted investor caution. ABBV Q2 Earnings Call Balances Growth With Apogee Dilution

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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