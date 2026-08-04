CX Institutional Sells 2,006 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of CX Institutional's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CX Institutional's holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fullerton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $392.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.87 and a 52-week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

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