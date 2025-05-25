Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,322 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

