Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,978 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.2% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $541.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $469.27 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $461.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.97. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here