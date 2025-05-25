Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys Shares of 16,782 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,782 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of America from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

