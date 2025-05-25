Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Invests $15.95 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $15,946,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.0% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,010,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after buying an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,897,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,236,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $228.72 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 186.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50 day moving average price is $190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.42.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $229.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here