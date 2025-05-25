Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,083 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $136.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

