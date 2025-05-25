Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Takes $1.90 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $509.24 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $474.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.89. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

