Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Takes $456,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,705 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 112,101 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,539,557 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $91,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $63.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,450,653.14. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,604,868.80. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,356 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

