Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK Stock Holdings Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK - Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,590,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $104,113,000 after buying an additional 240,531 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Cytokinetics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,310,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $52,662,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 571.2% during the second quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. now owns 1,082,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,768,000 after buying an additional 921,278 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 53.2% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 922,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,494,000 after buying an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $34,510,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $323,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,484,453.09. This represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 358,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,510,668.88. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $69.33. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. Cytokinetics's revenue for the quarter was up 318.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. Barclays raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

