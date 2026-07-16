D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,881 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $42,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $218.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.83. The stock has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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