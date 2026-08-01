D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523,959 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of D.A. Davidson & CO.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Apple were worth $386,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of AAPL opened at $308.91 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $344.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company's fifty day moving average is $309.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm's revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apple from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $331.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of $109.4 billion, up 16.4% year over year, and diluted EPS of $2.02, exceeding Wall Street expectations. iPhone revenue rose 22% to $54.3 billion, while Mac revenue increased 29% to $10.4 billion. Apple reports third quarter results

Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of $109.4 billion, up 16.4% year over year, and diluted EPS of $2.02, exceeding Wall Street expectations. iPhone revenue rose 22% to $54.3 billion, while Mac revenue increased 29% to $10.4 billion. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s large installed base, strong hardware demand and potential consumer-AI opportunities remain long-term supports. Some analysts remain bullish: TD Cowen raised its price target to $400, while other firms maintained Buy or Overweight ratings despite trimming estimates. Analyst raises Apple price target

Apple’s large installed base, strong hardware demand and potential consumer-AI opportunities remain long-term supports. Some analysts remain bullish: TD Cowen raised its price target to $400, while other firms maintained Buy or Overweight ratings despite trimming estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable August 13 to shareholders of record August 10. Apple also continues to emphasize an AI strategy that requires less capital spending than the infrastructure-heavy approach used by some peers. Apple Q3 financial results

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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