D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 13,334 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,461 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $117,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $356.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE JPM opened at $338.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $351.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.89 and a 200-day moving average of $310.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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