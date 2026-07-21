D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,214 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $366.93 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.76 and a 1 year high of $410.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.82. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $385.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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