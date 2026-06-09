Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $5.26 Million in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,140 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,642.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 4.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,195.40 and a 200-day moving average of $708.69. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $1,861.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,580.67.

View Our Latest Report on SNDK

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here