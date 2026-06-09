Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 13,552 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,502 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,552 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Crown were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Crown by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Crown Price Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,196,829.50. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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