Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 26,704 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,723 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 26,704 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $143.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.39. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $126.23 and a 12-month high of $154.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $145.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.03.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. DTE Energy's payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Further Reading

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