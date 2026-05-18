Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 95,032 Shares of Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,515 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 95,032 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Five9 worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Voss Capital LP grew its position in Five9 by 40.0% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 4,550,000 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $110,110,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,596,380 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $72,107,000 after buying an additional 787,626 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in Five9 by 98.5% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,534,272 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,129,000 after buying an additional 761,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,037,395 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $201,250,000 after buying an additional 759,237 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Five9 by 1,255.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 422,772 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 391,590 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Five9 from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVN

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN opened at $21.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $305.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.92 million. Five9 had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Five9's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 21,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $447,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 281,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,901,632.04. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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