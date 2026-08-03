Danaher Corporation $DHR Position Lessened by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,109 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 31,312 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Danaher were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $56,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,584 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,495,287 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,029,061,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Danaher by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 674,373 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $154,377,000 after purchasing an additional 463,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 292,894 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $69,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Danaher Trading Up 0.1%

Danaher stock opened at $195.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $160.93 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.Danaher's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $236.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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