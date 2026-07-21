Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 50,024 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Danaher worth $93,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of DHR opened at $201.70 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $183.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.04. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $160.93 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Danaher's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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