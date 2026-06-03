Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by M.D. Sass LLC

M.D. Sass LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,019 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 60,370 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 5.5% of M.D. Sass LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. M.D. Sass LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $69,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Danaher by 34.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,418 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Danaher by 40.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Danaher by 64.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 30.7% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Danaher Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of DHR opened at $175.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $160.93 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Danaher's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $238.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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