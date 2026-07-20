Danaher Corporation $DHR Stock Holdings Cut by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Broderick Brian C grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 65,605 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,637,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,865,708 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $353,738,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.7% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Get Danaher alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Danaher from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Down 0.1%

DHR stock opened at $203.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $160.93 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $183.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here