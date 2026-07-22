Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Sells 10,507 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,250 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 10,507 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $53,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,778,774,000 after acquiring an additional 288,296 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,613,761 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,633,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,376,229,000 after purchasing an additional 718,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,728,129,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $522.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $487.32 and a 200-day moving average of $513.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.15 and a 1 year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore set a $570.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $602.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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