Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 47,110 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,784,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 870 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total transaction of $43,908,310.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,134,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $961,020,866.26. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $39,040,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,043,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,942,618.16. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,264,983 shares of company stock worth $376,175,065 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $175.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.00 and a 52-week high of $189.82. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $163.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Arista Networks to $200 from $185 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in additional upside for the stock. Benzinga article

Needham raised its price target on Arista Networks to $200 from $185 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in additional upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Arista launched an AI-driven zero trust security solution for VeloCloud SD-WAN, expanding beyond data-center networking into enterprise branch security and potentially broadening its addressable market. Arista Networks Introduces AI-Driven Zero Trust Branch

Arista launched an AI-driven zero trust security solution for VeloCloud SD-WAN, expanding beyond data-center networking into enterprise branch security and potentially broadening its addressable market. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst-style pieces highlighted Arista as a top-ranked growth stock and a candidate to beat earnings estimates, reinforcing expectations for strong AI- and cloud-driven demand. 4 Internet Stocks Poised to Top Estimates This Earnings Season

Multiple analyst-style pieces highlighted Arista as a top-ranked growth stock and a candidate to beat earnings estimates, reinforcing expectations for strong AI- and cloud-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also pointed to Arista’s strong AI exposure and exponential growth narrative, which can support valuation and keep sentiment constructive into the next earnings report. Arista Networks (ANET) Strengthens from Exponential Growth in AI

Recent coverage also pointed to Arista’s strong AI exposure and exponential growth narrative, which can support valuation and keep sentiment constructive into the next earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Several duplicate and trend-following articles noted that ANET is a widely watched stock, but these pieces were largely commentary rather than new fundamental information.

Several duplicate and trend-following articles noted that ANET is a widely watched stock, but these pieces were largely commentary rather than new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: One Trefis article flagged the company’s halted buybacks and rising purchase commitments, suggesting management is prioritizing future growth over shareholder returns and taking on meaningful execution risk. How Much Upside Can ANET Stock's Growth Deliver?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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