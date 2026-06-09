Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,244,446 shares of the company's stock after selling 515,626 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.42% of Darling Ingredients worth $80,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,209,775 shares of the company's stock worth $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,442 shares of the company's stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,263 shares of the company's stock worth $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 258,942 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,336 shares of the company's stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 247,311 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.00.

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Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

See Also

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