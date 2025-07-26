Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,617 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC's holdings in Datadog were worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $13,451,522.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 466,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,373,399.05. The trade was a 21.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $13,067,394.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,102.65. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 957,666 shares of company stock valued at $117,576,223. Insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.79.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 325.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.84.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

