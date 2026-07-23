Davis R M Inc. Buys 8,667 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 329,437 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,364,518,000 after buying an additional 8,731,126 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,700,000 after buying an additional 3,524,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,748,000 after buying an additional 2,222,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.74.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $149.19 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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